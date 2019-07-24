Parliament disappointed with fine slapped on Mthatha Dam sewage dumpers

Parliament has shown disappointment with the R2,000 fine imposed by the King Sabata Dalindyebo Municipality against a private company that has been dumping raw sewage into the Mthatha Dam.

This after a private company was caught dumping raw sewage into the dam which provides clean water to hundreds of thousands of residents in Mthatha, Libode and Tsolo this week.

Parliament's Water and Sanitation committee member China Dodovu said they welcomed the swift action by the Department of Water and Sanitation to institute a police investigation to get to the bottom of the matter.