NGO pleased with ruling against ex-Bryanston High coach in sex assault case

The Alexandra Magistrates Court turned down his bid to have the charges dropped.

JOHANNESBURG – NGO Women and Men Against Child Abuse said it was pleased with a ruling handed to the former Bryanston High School coach facing sexual assault charges.

The coach is accused of sexually assaulting a pupil at the school last year.

He was dismissed from the school after the disciplinary hearing found him guilty of sexual harassment.

The NGO's Ngaa Murombedzi said they believed the case would go to trial.

“The defence team has decided that they’re going to escalate it to the DPP, which is the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“The organisation use this as a positive step because it has reassured to the victims and their family that there’s justice in the case.”