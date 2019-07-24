National Shelter Movement appeals for govt funding

A group of women braved the cold and wet weather to protest outside Parliament on Tuesday, calling for more funding and pleading with government to ensure no shelter personnel received less than the national minimum wage.

CAPE TOWN - The National Shelter Movement of South Africa said that while shelters provided critical services to abused women, the majority of them were chronically underfunded.

#WomensShelters Zulu addressed the crowd saying she understands the plight of GBV victims and survivors. LI pic.twitter.com/OOPiuf4HjI — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 23, 2019

The group said that subsidies to meet the needs of women could, for example, range from as little as R9 a day in one province to R71 in another province.

The National Shelter Movement's Zubeda Dangor.

"The survivors in our shelters are not receiving the kind of adequate assistance that they need, often resulting in the fact that even staff don't receive minimum standard salaries."

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu on Tuesday received and signed a memorandum of the protester’s demands.

"We are almost in the month of August, which for me is the most painful month because why do we say that we are celebrating it? The biggest challenge is about what is happening to the most vulnerable of the women and you are here representing them and I appreciate that very much."