Kriel: WP need to cut out silly errors

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • -1°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
Go

Kriel: WP need to cut out silly errors

Following their defeat to the Sharks in the Currie Cup over the weekend, Western Province centre Dan Kriel said the team still had much to work on.

Picture: @WP_RUGBY/Twitter
Picture: @WP_RUGBY/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Following their defeat to the Sharks in the Currie Cup over the weekend, Western Province centre Dan Kriel said the team still had much to work on.

Province will this week welcome the Golden Lions in the third round of the Currie Cup at Newlands.

Despite their the loss, the Cape side is still in a good position but Kriel said the team needed to correct a few errors.

"We had a specific kicking game that we wanted to put them under the pump against the Sharks. [It's] Just silly errors beat us but now it's going back to the drawing board and its more little tweaks that we need to fix," Kriel said.

"There's a lot we need to work on as a team from last week. We know we should've won but it's little silly mistakes that we need to fix this week against the Lions. It's always awesome to play at home in front of our crowd, we're looking forward to that and looking forward to getting back to winning ways."

Kriel also praised his partnership with Ruhal Nel.

"I enjoy working alongside him, we've been playing together since the 2017 Currie Cup season."

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA