Kriel: WP need to cut out silly errors
Following their defeat to the Sharks in the Currie Cup over the weekend, Western Province centre Dan Kriel said the team still had much to work on.
Province will this week welcome the Golden Lions in the third round of the Currie Cup at Newlands.
Despite their the loss, the Cape side is still in a good position but Kriel said the team needed to correct a few errors.
"We had a specific kicking game that we wanted to put them under the pump against the Sharks. [It's] Just silly errors beat us but now it's going back to the drawing board and its more little tweaks that we need to fix," Kriel said.
"There's a lot we need to work on as a team from last week. We know we should've won but it's little silly mistakes that we need to fix this week against the Lions. It's always awesome to play at home in front of our crowd, we're looking forward to that and looking forward to getting back to winning ways."
Kriel also praised his partnership with Ruhal Nel.
"I enjoy working alongside him, we've been playing together since the 2017 Currie Cup season."
