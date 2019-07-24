View all in Latest
Japan-South Korea relations in 'very severe' state - Japan's Suga

Japan on Tuesday lodged a protest against South Korea and Russia after South Korean warplanes fired hundreds of warning shots at a Russian military aircraft on Tuesday.

Japan's Foreign Minister Taro Kono (L) holds a meeting with South Korea's Ambassador to Japan Nam Gwan-Pyo (R) at his office in foreign ministry in Tokyo on 19 July 2019. Picture: AFP
Japan's Foreign Minister Taro Kono (L) holds a meeting with South Korea's Ambassador to Japan Nam Gwan-Pyo (R) at his office in foreign ministry in Tokyo on 19 July 2019. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

TOKYO – Japan’s top government spokesperson said on Wednesday the country’s relationship with South Korea was in a “very severe” state and that Tokyo would continue to urge Seoul to take appropriate action over a string of issues that have frayed bilateral ties.

Japan on Tuesday lodged a protest against South Korea and Russia after South Korean warplanes fired hundreds of warning shots at a Russian military aircraft on Tuesday.

Japan and South Korea are also at loggerheads over export curbs that Japan has placed on certain high-tech materials bound for South Korea.

“Japan-South Korea relations are now in a very severe state,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference. “Our country will continue to urge South Korea to take appropriate action based on our consistent stance over various issues.”

