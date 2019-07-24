Internal probe finds ANC failing to make inroads in WC
The ANC report found most voters did not yet trust the party and the current leadership would not change this reality.
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape has become accustomed to life in opposition benches and there was no urgency for change.
That has emerged from an internal report into the state of the party's provincial structures.
The party has endured 15 years of declining electoral support in the province and the investigation has found the positive electoral performances in 1999 and 2004 were beginning to look almost impossible.
The ANC has found that even though the DA's support dropped, it's not been able to make inroads in DA areas.
The provincial opposition has, however, singled out good performances in the Bo-Kaap and Rylands.
The Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF) growth was another worry and it has been found a sizeable percentage of ANC voters did not just stay away but went to the polls for the EFF.
The probe encouraged the ANC to fix branches and hold elective conferences within the next six months.
