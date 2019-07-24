Ihtishaam Adams appointed new head groundsman at Newlands

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • -1°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
Go

Ihtishaam Adams appointed new head groundsman at Newlands

Ihtishaam Adams is set to succeed the Evan Flint after he moved to Wanderers Stadium, where he has been the curator since March 2019.

FILE: Western Province Cricket Association. Picture: Twitter/@wp_cricket
FILE: Western Province Cricket Association. Picture: Twitter/@wp_cricket
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA) have appointed Ihtishaam Adams as new head groundsman at Newlands.

Adams was set to succeed Evan Flint after he moved to Wanderers Stadium, where he has been the curator since March 2019.

“We always like to, wherever possible, promote from within in order to provide opportunities for growth within the organisation and Ihtishaam has learnt his trade over the years from the very best in Evan Flint and has the confidence and knowledge to forge his own successful career as the head groundsman of our wonderful ground. We wish him the very best," said CEO of WPCA Nabeal Dien.

The 31-year-old Adams had been the assistant groundsman since 2014. His first stint at Newlands was for a month during the ICC Champions trophy in October 2012.

“Since childhood, I always had a green thumb and I was my father’s right-hand man in the garden. An assistant’s role is to provide a platform through cultural practices and operations in horticulture to manipulate conditions so that you can prepare a turf for sports games. I didn’t stand with my hands behind my back. I forced Evan to put pressure on me. I earned Evan’s trust. We would stand on the pitch for a test at PPC Newlands and troubleshoot for two hours on how we are going to prepare it. The older pitches are not tired. There is still life in them, whilst the younger pitches need a couple of years to mature still.”

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA