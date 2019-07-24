Ihtishaam Adams appointed new head groundsman at Newlands
Ihtishaam Adams is set to succeed the Evan Flint after he moved to Wanderers Stadium, where he has been the curator since March 2019.
CAPE TOWN - Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA) have appointed Ihtishaam Adams as new head groundsman at Newlands.
Adams was set to succeed Evan Flint after he moved to Wanderers Stadium, where he has been the curator since March 2019.
“We always like to, wherever possible, promote from within in order to provide opportunities for growth within the organisation and Ihtishaam has learnt his trade over the years from the very best in Evan Flint and has the confidence and knowledge to forge his own successful career as the head groundsman of our wonderful ground. We wish him the very best," said CEO of WPCA Nabeal Dien.
The 31-year-old Adams had been the assistant groundsman since 2014. His first stint at Newlands was for a month during the ICC Champions trophy in October 2012.
“Since childhood, I always had a green thumb and I was my father’s right-hand man in the garden. An assistant’s role is to provide a platform through cultural practices and operations in horticulture to manipulate conditions so that you can prepare a turf for sports games. I didn’t stand with my hands behind my back. I forced Evan to put pressure on me. I earned Evan’s trust. We would stand on the pitch for a test at PPC Newlands and troubleshoot for two hours on how we are going to prepare it. The older pitches are not tired. There is still life in them, whilst the younger pitches need a couple of years to mature still.”
Popular in Sport
-
Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev dies after fight
-
PSG snatch Dutch wonderkid from Barca
-
Chiefs and Pirates set to lock horns in not-so-friendly derby clash
-
PSL releases 2019/20 season Absa Premiership fixtures
-
CSA congratulate former Proteas' Donald
-
Cowboys top Forbes' list of richest clubs, Man Utd slip
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.