Ihtishaam Adams appointed new head groundsman at Newlands

Ihtishaam Adams is set to succeed the Evan Flint after he moved to Wanderers Stadium, where he has been the curator since March 2019.

CAPE TOWN - Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA) have appointed Ihtishaam Adams as new head groundsman at Newlands.

“We always like to, wherever possible, promote from within in order to provide opportunities for growth within the organisation and Ihtishaam has learnt his trade over the years from the very best in Evan Flint and has the confidence and knowledge to forge his own successful career as the head groundsman of our wonderful ground. We wish him the very best," said CEO of WPCA Nabeal Dien.

The 31-year-old Adams had been the assistant groundsman since 2014. His first stint at Newlands was for a month during the ICC Champions trophy in October 2012.

“Since childhood, I always had a green thumb and I was my father’s right-hand man in the garden. An assistant’s role is to provide a platform through cultural practices and operations in horticulture to manipulate conditions so that you can prepare a turf for sports games. I didn’t stand with my hands behind my back. I forced Evan to put pressure on me. I earned Evan’s trust. We would stand on the pitch for a test at PPC Newlands and troubleshoot for two hours on how we are going to prepare it. The older pitches are not tired. There is still life in them, whilst the younger pitches need a couple of years to mature still.”