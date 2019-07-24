Hanekom denies feeding EFF information about ousting Zuma
Last year, the ANC in Parliament decided it would support a motion of no confidence in the former president if he failed to resign as ordered by the party.
JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) member Derek Hanekom has denied the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) claim that he fed them information about which ANC MPs would vote against former President Jacob Zuma in a motion of no confidence.
EFF leader Julius Malema made the claim in Pretoria on Tuesday during the party's march in defence of the Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
On Tuesday, Malema said to supporters: “We were working with Derek Hanekom, he was the one who gave us a list of ANC MPs that were going to vote with us against Zuma in the motion of no confidence.”
Hanekom has told Eyewitness News this is not true.
He said he did not give the party a list of who would vote against Zuma, saying it was the EFF’s general secretary Godrich Gardee who gave him his own estimate of how many ANC members would support a motion of no confidence in the former president.
However, the SABC tweeted earlier on Wednesday that Hanekom had confirmed he had several meetings with Gardee to discuss how to oust the Zuma.
