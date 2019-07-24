View all in Latest
Gauteng MEC Maile to meet with Joburg Mayor Mashaba over land invasions

Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile is expected to meet Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba to discuss a range of issues, including the latest clashes over land invasions in Lenasia south.

Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile (left) and Gauteng infrastructure Development MEC Tasneem Motara (right) address Lenasia South community members on 21 July 2019. Picture: @GP_DHS/Twitter
22 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile is expected to meet Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba to discuss a range of issues, including the latest clashes over land invasions in Lenasia south.

Last week, residents staged protests over the mushrooming of shacks and land invasions.

On Tuesday, Maile appeared at the Human Right Commission inquiry looking into problems in Alexandra.

Maile told the commission that his department was in the process of formulating a policy that would help curb land grabs.

“I’ll be meeting the Mayor of Johannesburg just on the land issue and other issues. So, the problem of land invasion is a big problem for us as we’ve to evict in certain instances.”

