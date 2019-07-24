Fritz: New WC top cop must prioritise establishment of CPFs

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said that establishing policing forums remained key to fighting crime.

CAPE TOWN - Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said that community policing forums needed to be established urgently.

He said this should be one of the priorities of the new police commissioner.

Fritz said the current provincial commissioner Khombinkosi Jula would return to KwaZulu-Natal at the end of the month.

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said that establishing policing forums remained key to fighting crime.

He said that figures showed the murder rate was high in areas where there was little community engagement.

"This will be a critical marker towards improving relationships between SAPS, local stations and the community. In turn, the department will play its part in overseeing these elections."

Fritz said that the provincial government would support the new provincial commissioner by playing an oversight role.