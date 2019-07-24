Meyerton Park house fire claims five lives
Chief fire officer in the Midvaal Hannes Steyn said that paramedics did everything they could to try and save them.
JOHANNESBURG – Five members of the same family including a six-month-old baby have died in a fire in Meyerton Park.
Police are now investigating what caused the blaze in their home on Monday.
It’s understood all five died of smoke inhalation.
Chief fire officer in the Midvaal Hannes Steyn said that paramedics did everything they could to try and save them.
“We received a call from the neighbours who picked up the incident on their cameras. They immediately responded to that and they called the fire department who came with 11 personnel and they started to fight this fire.”
Popular in Local
-
Someone must be held accountable over Sars report, argues Mkhwebane
-
Ramaphosa urges non-paying Soweto residents to pay electricity bills
-
Estina beneficiary: Mosebenzi Zwane took his church choir to India for training
-
Mboweni: Eskom bailout will impact taxpayers, fiscus
-
Mkhwebane opposed Gordhan’s interdict application due to insults – lawyers
-
CARTOON: Public Outcry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.