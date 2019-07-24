Meyerton Park house fire claims five lives

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • -1°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
Go

Meyerton Park house fire claims five lives

Chief fire officer in the Midvaal Hannes Steyn said that paramedics did everything they could to try and save them.

Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
33 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Five members of the same family including a six-month-old baby have died in a fire in Meyerton Park.

Police are now investigating what caused the blaze in their home on Monday.

It’s understood all five died of smoke inhalation.

Chief fire officer in the Midvaal Hannes Steyn said that paramedics did everything they could to try and save them.

“We received a call from the neighbours who picked up the incident on their cameras. They immediately responded to that and they called the fire department who came with 11 personnel and they started to fight this fire.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA