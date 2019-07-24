Meyerton Park house fire claims five lives

Chief fire officer in the Midvaal Hannes Steyn said that paramedics did everything they could to try and save them.

JOHANNESBURG – Five members of the same family including a six-month-old baby have died in a fire in Meyerton Park.

Police are now investigating what caused the blaze in their home on Monday.

It’s understood all five died of smoke inhalation.

“We received a call from the neighbours who picked up the incident on their cameras. They immediately responded to that and they called the fire department who came with 11 personnel and they started to fight this fire.”