Emergency services on high alert as cold front rolls into Gauteng

JOHANNESBURG – The effects of the big cold front that landed in the Western Cape overnight are already being felt in Gauteng.

The South African Weather Service said the cold front would move through the province on Wednesday, with maximum temperatures hovering around 15 degrees.

It's going to be even colder in the south.

Meanwhile, emergency services were on alert as the cold snap sweeps through the province.

In Johannesburg, spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said that several high-risk areas like Alexandra were being closely monitored.

“Most high-risk will be our informal settlements, areas like Alexandra, Diepsloot, Kliptown in Soweto because of the heating and lighting devices they use.”

In Ekurhuleni, emergency services' spokesperson William Ntladi has urged residents using open fires to stay warm to be extra cautious.

“Residents must not leave heating devices and other electronic devices unattended because that can cause fire. And in case of any fire, all 24 fire stations around the city will be able to attend to that on time.”

In the Western Cape, around 3,000 homes were affected by flooding in the City of Cape Town metro following heavy rain on Tuesday.

These include parts of Masiphumelele, Wallacedene, Imizamo Yethu and Khayelitsha where emergency sheltering was provided to residents.

The city's Charlotte Powell: "We had a few houses that were destroyed by the wind... Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay, some roofs were blown off and also in Masiphumelele... also in other formal areas like Delft and Wallacedene."

Powell said that technicians were also busy restoring electricity supply to some areas affected by power outages.

"In various areas like Bellville, Schaapkraal and Kraaifontein, the electricity department is trying to restore power."

Additional reporting by Kevin Brandt.