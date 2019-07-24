EFF KZN says ‘no work, no pay’ must apply for Zandile Gumede
The EFF said it would decide on its next move once the ANC has made a decision on Mayor Zandile Gumede’s future.
DURBAN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in KwaZulu-Natal has called on the eThekwini Municipality to stop paying embattled Mayor Zandile Gumede.
Chairperson of the EFF in the province Vusi Khoza said the African National Congress (ANC) must ensure that Gumede was not paid, as she was at home and not working.
Gumede was placed on 31 days special leave by the ANC in June.
This came after she was charged with fraud, corruption and racketeering linked to a 2016 waste collection tender that paid out R208 million.
The ANC said it had placed Gumede on leave to investigate the impact that the charges against her would have on the party.
Over a week ago, the party extended her special leave, saying it had not completed this probe.
Khoza said the notion of no work, no pay must be applied.
“We want the ANC to take decisive action on the issue of Gumede, they must ether expel her or recall her from the deployment.”
