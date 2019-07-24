View all in Latest
Dan Matjila’s lawyers unhappy with line of questioning at PIC inquiry

Former PIC CEO Dan Matjila has been testifying at the commission into allegations of impropriety at the corporation.

Former Public Investment Corporation (PIC) CEO Dan Matjila appearing at the commission of inquiry into the PIC on 8 July 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
Former Public Investment Corporation (PIC) CEO Dan Matjila appearing at the commission of inquiry into the PIC on 8 July 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Lawyers representing former Public Investment Corporation (PIC) boss Dan Matjila aren’t happy with the line of questioning he was facing and have asked evidence leaders at the PIC Inquiry to be softer in their approach and to steer clear from cross-examination.

Matjila has been testifying at the commission into allegations of impropriety at the corporation.

The commission has heard that the PIC loaned over R800 million to controversial businessman Iqbal Survé in order for his company Sekunjalo Investments, to buy Independent Media.

The company then presented an offer to the PIC for some of this loan to be converted to shares at another company owned by Survé, Sagarmatha.

Matjila was questioned by Gill Marcus and evidence leader Isaac Monnahela on the details of the signed agreement with Iqbal Surve’s two companies Sagarmatha and Sekunjalo after the owners of Independent Media failed to meet their obligations.

But Matjila’s lawyer Alex Roeloffze didn’t like Monnahela’s tone.

Matjila told the commission that he had not seen a copy of the agreement between Sagamartha and the PIC.

The copy was presented to him during Tuesday’s sitting. Today, he is expected to shed more light on this deal.

Meanwhile, commissioner Lex Mpati has requested Monnahela to be softer in his approach and to steer clear of cross-examination.

