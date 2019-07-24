CT residents affected by floods turn down assistance from officials
Following two days of heavy rain, more than 3,600 informal structures have been affected by floods across the city.
CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town said many residents have turned down its offer of assistance amid localised flooding.
The South Africa Weather Services has warned that wet and windy conditions would continue on Wednesday.
Areas worst affected by the heavy rain and flooding include Masiphumelele, Khayelitsha and Wallacedene.
The City of Cape Town's JP Smith said the city has tried to help those in need.
“The city did make emergency shelter available to the affected communities, however, these offers have not been accepted. We have also informed Sassa around the humanitarian relief.”
Smith said blockages in the stormwater system has emerged as a big concern at Wednesday’s winter task team meeting.
He said the blockages were caused by illegal dumping and the storing of items in the drains.
Forty-three flooding related incidents were logged and there were 122 power outages in Strand, Bonteheuwel, Observatory and Athlone.
Besides flooding, authorities have been dealing with power outages, fallen trees or structural damage.
At the same time, the Western Cape Environmental Affairs Department has confirmed this week's storm has caused damage across large parts of the province.
MEC spokesperson James-Brent Styan said: “The weather service is warning that strong winds can still be expected especially along the coastline. We just want to urge further precaution, please stay indoors as far as possible for the rest of the day.”
MEC Anton Bredell said up to 70 millimetres of rain fell over Kirstenbosch.
