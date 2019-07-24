Cops must not be afraid to shoot criminals, Sapu says

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • -1°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
Go

Cops must not be afraid to shoot criminals, Sapu says

On Saturday, an attack on three Delft police officials left one dead when they were shot by a lone gunman.

Picture: EWN.
Picture: EWN.
47 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The South African Policing Union (Sapu) said officers should not hold back and shoot criminals when they are in danger.

In July, Steenberg police sergeant Donovan Prins died after he was shot in Lavender Hill while out patrolling.

On Saturday, an attack on three Delft police officials left one dead when they were shot by a lone gunman.

Sapu's Tumelo Mogodiseng said an attack on police was an attack on the state.

“The killing of police officers must be treated as treason. Those who shoot and kill the police must not qualify for bail, they must not even qualify for parole. The law of this country must change to support police officers.”

Mogodiseng said officers were scared to shoot because they are afraid of losing their jobs or facing criminal charges.

“You find the laws of this country that say police officers must asses the risk before they can retaliate. How do you expect a police officer to wait to be shot at before he can fire? We’re saying it’s high time that police officers act and fire at these criminals.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA