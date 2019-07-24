Cops must not be afraid to shoot criminals, Sapu says

On Saturday, an attack on three Delft police officials left one dead when they were shot by a lone gunman.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Policing Union (Sapu) said officers should not hold back and shoot criminals when they are in danger.

In July, Steenberg police sergeant Donovan Prins died after he was shot in Lavender Hill while out patrolling.

On Saturday, an attack on three Delft police officials left one dead when they were shot by a lone gunman.

Sapu's Tumelo Mogodiseng said an attack on police was an attack on the state.

“The killing of police officers must be treated as treason. Those who shoot and kill the police must not qualify for bail, they must not even qualify for parole. The law of this country must change to support police officers.”

Mogodiseng said officers were scared to shoot because they are afraid of losing their jobs or facing criminal charges.

“You find the laws of this country that say police officers must asses the risk before they can retaliate. How do you expect a police officer to wait to be shot at before he can fire? We’re saying it’s high time that police officers act and fire at these criminals.”