City Power experiences strain in demand amid cold front

The Joburg municipal entity said it had put a plan in place to tackle unplanned outages.

JOHANNESBURG – As cold temperatures continued to soar across the country this week, City Power said on Wednesday it was experiencing strain on its network which resulted in outages in some areas due to an increase in electricity consumption.

“City Power electricity network is currently experiencing capacity constraints due to wintry weather conditions and cold temperatures that have gripped Johannesburg. Under these conditions, the electrical system is prone to unplanned outages resulting from overloading and increase in consumption demand,” the municipal utility said in a statement.

City Power said it had put a plan in place to tackle such unplanned outages. It said more teams were put on standby so that they could be dispatched to attend to power outages and respond to emergency calls promptly.

“The key focus of the plan is to attend to those areas that experience repeated unplanned outages on the same day or week. City Power has also prioritised resources to address those areas where there are capacity challenges.

“Among other efforts, we are equipping our technicians with fast-moving spares and strategic materials. We have also increased the number of technicians in areas that are prone to repeated unplanned power outages,” the statement stated.

City Power said its plan had also driven their technicians to repair and replace those parts of the network that contributed to repeated power outages.

The entity encouraged Joburg residents to also save power by switching off electrical appliances they are not using to help with the consumption demand.

“Constant monitoring of the network, maintenance and implementation of new technologies form part of our efforts to reduce number of outages affecting our customers. However, these efforts are not only dependent on City Power alone to stave off power outages.”