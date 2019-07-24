Chiefs and Pirates set to lock horns in not-so-friendly derby clash
The one-off match is one of the most unique around, with fans having a say in the starting lineups of their teams.
JOHANNESBURG – The traditional curtain-raiser to the Premier Soccer League season takes place on Saturday as Soweto giants, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, once again lock horns in the Carling Black Label Cup.
The one-off match is one of the most unique around, with fans having a say in the starting lineups of their teams.
Fans of both Chiefs and Pirates were not able to pick what would be their first-choice goalkeepers as Itumeleng Khune (Chiefs) and Brilliant Khuzwayo (Pirates) continue to be sidelined by injury.
Pirates have had the edge over the Glamour Boys in recent seasons with the Sea Robbers finishing above them in the past two campaigns.
Chiefs, though, have had the better of their rivals in this particular match, winning the last two encounters.
Although the game is billed as a friendly, Chiefs midfielder George Maluleke said that every game against Pirates was a big one.
“There is no friendly match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. Obviously, it’s very difficult because it’s the early stages of the season and preparations are only starting now but you need to give it our all because this sets the tone for the season”, he said.
Chiefs have struggled in both the league and cup competitions for a number of seasons, but Maluleke is confident they can turn their fortunes around.
“If you look at the signings we have brought in, they are more experienced guys. Last season the focus was bringing in youngsters but with the signings, we have made this time have shown the direction we want to go. It’s been very difficult the last few seasons and that needs to change, and we are doing everything in our power to make sure that it does change”, he said.
The public voting lines to select the starting line-ups closed on Tuesday night, with the match itself set to kick-off at 3pm.
