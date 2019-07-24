Cape storm leaves flooding, power outages in wake

Around 3,000 homes were affected by flooding in the City of Cape Town metro.

CAPE TOWN - Around 3,000 homes were affected by flooding in the City of Cape Town metro.

These include parts of Masiphumelele, Wallacedene, Imizamo Yethu and Khayelitsha where emergency sheltering was provided to residents.

The city's Charlotte Powell said that a number of roads have also flooded in Southfield, Mitchells Plain, Durbanville and other areas.

"We had a few houses that were destroyed by the wind... Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay, some roofs were blown off and also in Masiphumelele... also in other formal areas like Delft and Wallacedene."

Powell said that technicians were also busy restoring electricity supply to some areas affected by power outages.

"In various areas like Bellville, Schaapkraal and Kraaifontein, the electricity department is trying to restore power."

Forecaster at the Cape Town office, Hennie Grobler, said another weak cold front would make landfall early Wednesday morning.

"We had fairly good rainfall: Morreesburg 38mm, Paarl 32mm, Stellenbosch 27mm, 48mm in Worcester, even 28mm in Robertson while the highlight was 98mm in Ceres."