Beaufort West residents to march in protest over mom's murder

CAPE TOWN - Beaufort West residents are standing up against violent crime and are demanding answers from authorities.

The murder of 30-year-old Anthea Thopps this past weekend has prompted residents to voice their grievances regarding crime-fighting in the town.

Earlier this month, another woman, Samantha May, was also stabbed to death.

Police are yet to make an arrest with regard to the killing of Thopps but said the investigation into her murder was a top priority.

It’s believed Thopps' mother found her body in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A post-mortem examination was carried out on Tuesday to determine the cause of death but the results are still unknown.

In the wake of her killing, a protest march has been organised by resident Brian Jooste for Friday, to highlight the increasing problem of violence against women and children in the central Karoo town.

"We’re hoping to open the eyes of the community members here in Beaufort West so we can stand together as one and demand a safer and better Beaufort West for all of us."

Jooste said there were concerns from residents regarding sluggish attempts by authorities to fight escalating crime in the community.