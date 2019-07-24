Beaufort West residents to march in protest over mom's murder
The murder of 30-year-old Anthea Thopps this past weekend has prompted residents to voice their grievances regarding crime-fighting in the town.
CAPE TOWN - Beaufort West residents are standing up against violent crime and are demanding answers from authorities.
The murder of 30-year-old Anthea Thopps this past weekend has prompted residents to voice their grievances regarding crime-fighting in the town.
Earlier this month, another woman, Samantha May, was also stabbed to death.
Police are yet to make an arrest with regard to the killing of Thopps but said the investigation into her murder was a top priority.
It’s believed Thopps' mother found her body in the early hours of Sunday morning.
A post-mortem examination was carried out on Tuesday to determine the cause of death but the results are still unknown.
In the wake of her killing, a protest march has been organised by resident Brian Jooste for Friday, to highlight the increasing problem of violence against women and children in the central Karoo town.
"We’re hoping to open the eyes of the community members here in Beaufort West so we can stand together as one and demand a safer and better Beaufort West for all of us."
Jooste said there were concerns from residents regarding sluggish attempts by authorities to fight escalating crime in the community.
Popular in Local
-
We lost trust in Mkhwebane, Estina dairy farm beneficiary tells Zondo Inquiry
-
Gordhan: Mkhwebane's remedial action interferes with constitutional powers
-
Someone must be held accountable over Sars report, argues Mkhwebane
-
Emergency services on high alert as cold front rolls into Gauteng
-
WATCH LIVE: Estina dairy farm beneficiaries give testimony at Zondo Inquiry
-
Cape storm leaves flooding, power outages in wake
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.