Zimbabwean vice president in China to receive treatment for unknown illness
Constantino Chiwenga, who has previously received treatment in India, was in a hospital in South Africa before being taken to China, presidential spokesperson George Charamba said in a statement.
HARARE - Zimbabwean Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has been flown to China for medical treatment, a presidential spokesperson said on Monday, but gave no details of the health problems that have kept Chiwenga away from work for more than two months.
The 62-year-old former general led a coup against Robert Mugabe in 2017 and was subsequently appointed one of the two deputies to President Emmerson Mnangagwa. He retained that position after last year’s election.
Zimbabweans closely follow the health of Chiwenga because he is widely seen as the power behind Mnangagwa and the front-runner to succeed him. His absence from public duties has stoked speculation about the gravity of his illness, which authorities have sought to play down.
Chiwenga, who has previously received treatment in India, was in a hospital in South Africa before being taken to China, presidential spokesperson George Charamba said in a statement.
“The office of the President and Cabinet wishes to inform the nation that the vice president this week left for the People’s Republic of China where he is set to undergo further medical tests,” Charamba said.
After high-level discussions between Zimbabwe and China, it was agreed “to allow Chinese medical experts to join their expert counterparts from Zimbabwe, South Africa and India in attending to the vice president”, Charamba said. He did not give any details of what is wrong with Chiwenga.
China is a big investor in Zimbabwe, with its companies having interests in mining and provided funding for infrastructure, including the expansion of two power stations.
Government officials in Zimbabwe routinely seek medical help abroad while the public health system has collapsed and hospitals struggle to provide medicines to patients.
Popular in Africa
-
Zimbabwe increases fuel prices again, but pumps remain dry
-
Lesotho police brutality under spotlight after man forced to eat faeces
-
Kenya's finance minister pleads not guilty to corruption charges
-
Nigeria, Siemens agree roadmap to increase power - Buhari
-
Congo health min resigns in protest over government handling of Ebola response
-
Africa poses critical challenge for World Bank, IMF
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.