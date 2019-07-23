WCED probing hate speech after pastor allegedly says gay learners going to hell

Addressing the school's Christian student body, the pastor allegedly also said members of the LGBTI community are akin to paedophiles, murderers and rapists.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department is investigating claims of hate speech at a Kuils River high school.

This after a pastor who addressed learners at Kuils River’s De Kuilen High School last Friday said that all gay learners were going to hell.

Addressing the school's Christian student body, the pastor allegedly also said members of the LGBTI community are akin to paedophiles, murderers and rapists.



Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said they were investigating the matter as they could not confirm all the allegations at this stage.

"You have to be age-appropriate and look at what our Constitution says. We ask that principals be cautious of people coming into schools."

Hammond said they have offered support and counselling to the learners and emphasised there were rules in place for speakers wanting to address learners.

"No learner should be forced to participate in any activity which could go against their faith."