WC ANC: We are willing to work with DA to fix transport issues

ANC leader in the legislature Cameron Dugmore said the parties could work together to fix policing and transport challenges as the party has better access to the president.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape on Tuesday told the Democratic Alliance (DA) to drop its pipe dream of a provincial police service.

Opposition parties were debating Premier Alan Winde's State of the Province Address on Tuesday.

He might be heckled, but the leader of the opposition has shown he was more than willing to work with the ruling party.

Dugmore said the DA's dream of provincially managed rail and police services would never materialise.

“What it means, secondly, is that we as the ANC shall secure the active and ongoing support from our president and each and every minister to grow this province together and to share its wealth.”

Dugmore said the ANC had better access to national ministers and was willing to lobby them to tackle challenges in the Western Cape.

He added governments on all levels should work together to fix policing and the transport system.