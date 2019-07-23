Some CT communities want to see SANDF extend deployment

Soldiers have been patrolling various parts of Cape Town over the past few days including Hanover Park, Manenberg, Elsies River, Delft, Mitchell's Plain and Nyanga in a bid to quell the scourge of gang violence.

CAPE TOWN - Some Cape Town communities said that the three-month army deployment would not be enough to quell the scourge of gang violence.

More than 1,300 soldiers have been stationed across 10 communities.

They were deployed last week and the operation is scheduled to come to an end on 16 September.

While many residents support the deployment, some feel that three months is too little time and the number of members needs to increase.

Nyanga cluster community policing forum chairperson Sandile Martin said that more boots on the ground were needed to cover the area.

Nyanga has been the country's murder capital for the past three years.

"They should also revisit their contract with the SANDF and maybe they can get something like six months."

Mitchell's Plain community policing forum chairperson Abie Isaacs suggested that soldiers stay in the area during the festive season.

He added that the army could also use the current base camp in Tafelsig to concentrate on the hotspots.

"We'd be grateful if they stayed to just after the festive season period."

Meanwhile, Western Cape MEC for Community Safety Albert Fritz said the army's presence so far has had a positive impact.

