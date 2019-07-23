Solidarity threatens legal action if Denel fails to pay salaries on time
The arms manufacturer issued a statement on Monday saying it might not be able to pay this month's salaries on time due to liquidity challenges.
CAPE TOWN – Trade union Solidarity said that it would lodge an urgent court application against Denel if the company failed to pay workers' salaries on time.
Last month, Denel could only pay 85% of workers' salaries.
Solidarity's Helgard Cronje said that this was unfortunate.
"This is unfortunate and we’re very saddened and infuriated about the situation and we’ll consider legal action should salaries not be paid on time."
