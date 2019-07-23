SAUS warns of more protests if universities withhold certificates

There were protests at the Durban University of Technology and the University of KwaZulu-Natal on Monday over a number of matters.

DURBAN - The South African Union of Students said that the country must expect more protests if universities continued withholding certificates from students with outstanding fees.

The union claimed that some universities were refusing to implement student support programmes, which were meant to assist disadvantaged students despite receiving funding from government.

South African Union of Students secretary-general at DUT Lwandile Mtsolo said that issues facing students at the institutions were not unique and more demonstrations should be expected at other universities.

"The issues are wide and it depends on the university and how it uses it. For example, how universities engage students. If you look at DUT for example, there are issues at a national level that have been agreed upon, such as students that are owing money must be given their certificates but management blatantly refuses to give out the qualification to these students."

Mtsolo claimed that government has disbursed enough funding to universities to provide accommodation.

But he said that corruption at public universities was having a negative effect on the implementation of support programmes for students.

He has called for government intervention, saying this would prevent accommodation problems and a lack of access to financial aid.

"One, they must investigate those universities that have been looting the money for infrastructural development. Two, they must ensure that universities such as DUT speak to national institutions such as NSFAS."

The union will be holding its national conference from Friday to Tuesday next week.