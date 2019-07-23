View all in Latest
Redi Tlhabi: Zuma's accusations cannot be taken lightly

Journalist Redi Tlhabi has applied to the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture to cross-examine former President Jacob Zuma after he claimed Tlhabi was one of the individuals who had been trying to defame him, including branding him as a rapist.

FILE: Journalist Redi Tlhabi. Picture: Supplied
FILE: Journalist Redi Tlhabi. Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Journalist and former radio presenter Redi Tlhabi said that former President Jacob Zuma's accusations against her cannot be taken lightly.

Tlhabi has applied to the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture to cross-examine Zuma after he claimed Tlhabi was one of the individuals who had been trying to defame him, including branding him as a rapist.

Lawyers for Tlhabi want Zuma cross-examined after he accused Tlhabi at the Zondo Commission last week of working with foreign agents to defame him.

Tlhabi has denied all the accusations.

"This is a former head of state. What comes out of his mouth is not insignificant. So, I could let this go but on principle, I'm not letting this go because I think it is important for me to uphold the truth, to challenge a lie and to let South Africans decide for themselves."

The commission is yet to respond to Tlhabi's request.

