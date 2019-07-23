Redi Tlhabi: Zuma's accusations cannot be taken lightly

Journalist Redi Tlhabi has applied to the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture to cross-examine former President Jacob Zuma after he claimed Tlhabi was one of the individuals who had been trying to defame him, including branding him as a rapist.

CAPE TOWN - Journalist and former radio presenter Redi Tlhabi said that former President Jacob Zuma's accusations against her cannot be taken lightly.

Lawyers for Tlhabi want Zuma cross-examined after he accused Tlhabi at the Zondo Commission last week of working with foreign agents to defame him.

Tlhabi has denied all the accusations.

"This is a former head of state. What comes out of his mouth is not insignificant. So, I could let this go but on principle, I'm not letting this go because I think it is important for me to uphold the truth, to challenge a lie and to let South Africans decide for themselves."

The commission is yet to respond to Tlhabi's request.