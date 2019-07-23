Raubenheimer names Springbok Women’s squad

Coach Stanley Raubenheimer’s squad would gather in Pretoria on 1 August for their holding camp which would run until 7 August.

CAPE TOWN - The Springbok Women's coach has named the nation's 26-member squad leading up to the 2021 Women’s Rugby World Cup qualifiers in Johannesburg in August.

Celeste Adonis (lock), Tayla Kinsey (scrumhalf) and Zenay Jordaan (flyhalf) were members of the Springbok Women’s team that played in the 2014 Women’s Rugby World Cup in France, while the players who featured in the matches against the UK Armed Forces, Wales, Spain and Italy last year, included Babalwa Latsha (prop), Zinhle Ndawonde (centre), Aseza Hele (flanker), Lusanda Dumke (flanker) and Bernice Strydom (lock).

Coach Stanley Raubenheimer’s squad would gather in Pretoria on 1 August for their holding camp which would run until 7 August.

The squad would then make the short journey to Brakpan for their opening Rugby Africa Women's Cup match against Uganda on Women’s Day at the Bosman Stadium.

The Rugby Africa Women's Cup, which would also see the team battle it out against Madagascar on Tuesday, 13 August, and Kenya on Saturday, 17 August, would double up as the qualifier for the 2021 Women’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. The top-ranked of the four African teams participating in the showpiece after three round-robin matches would book their spot in the international extravaganza.

These matches would kick off a spate of internationals for the Springbok Women, who would face Spain in Port Elizabeth on Saturday, 21 September, before lining up against Scotland in two Tests in Cape Town on Monday, 30 September, and Saturday, 5 October 2019 respectively.

“We selected this squad based on the players’ work ethic and their willingness to show that they can put in the hard yards on their own because they want to represent their country. It is good to have so many players in the group with international experience, but we are also looking forward to seeing what the new players can offer. Each of them put up their hands through their hard work in the last few months," said Raubenheimer.

“We will do some conditioning, while there will also be a focus on the defensive roles and responsibilities, working on our player combinations and developing synergy within the squad before the Rugby Africa Women's Cup. This tournament is very important to us, and there is certainly pressure on us because there are high expectations to qualify for the World Cup. Last year’s UK tour proved that we need to build a reputation as a team, and this will provide a good opportunity for us to do that.

“But that said, we are not taking anything for granted because we don’t know what the opposition will bring. The unknown factor means that we have to focus solely on ourselves and what we would like to achieve on the field, so our plan is to try to build and improve in every game, and hopefully that will take us through.”

Springbok Women’s squad for Africa Women’s Cup:

Celeste Adonis (lock) - Boland

Karthy Dludla (lock) - KZN

Lusanda Dumke (flanker) - Border

Maxine Engelbrecht (prop) - Griquas

Annique Geswind (hooker) - Western Province

Lindelwa Gwala (hooker) - KZN

Aseza Hele (flanker) - Eastern Province

Onaka Jita (prop) - Boland

Zenay Jordaan (flyhalf) - SA Rugby contracted

Tayla Kinsey (scrumhalf) - KZN

Sibabalwa Klaas (scrumhalf) - Eastern Province

Babalwa Latsha (prop) - Western Province

Ayanda Malinga (winger) - Golden Lions

Vuyolwethu Maqholo (utility back) - Western Province

Sinazo Mcatshulwa (flanker) - Western Province

Rights Mkhari (utility forward) - SA Rugby contracted

Nomsa Mokwai (flanker) - Western Province

Zintle Mpupha (flyhalf) - SA Rugby contracted

Zinhle Ndawonde (centre) – KZN

Aphiwe Ngwevu (centre), Border

Yonela Ngxingolo (prop) - Border

Snenhlanhla Shozi (fullback) - Border

Mathrin Simmers (utility back) - SA Rugby contracted

Sizophila Solontsi (flanker) - KZN

Alida Bernice Strydom (lock) - Boland

Eloise Webb (fullback) - SA Rugby contracted