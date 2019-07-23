Police investigating murder of Beaufort West mother

Thirty-year-old Anthea Thopps’ body was found inside her home during the early hours of Sunday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Police are probing the murder of a young Beaufort West mother.

Thirty-year-old Anthea Thopps’ body was found inside her home during the early hours of Sunday morning.

It’s believed Thopps' mother made the discovery.

No arrests have been made yet.

The police’s Noloyiso Rwexana: "Beaufort West police are investigating a case of murder subsequent to the discovery of a body of a 30-year-old woman. The circumstances around this incident are under investigation."