Pastor denies making homophobic remarks at Kuils River school

CAPE TOWN - A pastor accused of making homophobic statements at a Kuils River high school has denied the claims.

It's understood some parents and learners were upset by statements he made during a talk at De Kuilen High School on Friday and complained.

A matriculant at the school, who asked not to be named, said learners were left perturbed by Evangelist Pickard Henn's statements.

She claimed learners were forced to attend the session, not knowing what the speaker was going to present.

“He said like if you have any hate in your heart, you are considered murders. He said those who are gay will go to hell and if you considered taking your own life, you will also go to hell,” she said.

However, Henn denied making homophobic statements.

“They invited me to come and speak to the school about the gospel and I preach the gospel of Jesus. Nothing was said about gay people at the school, nothing. I have an audio recording,” he said.

The Western Cape Education Department was investigating the claims.