No need for PP’s remedial action to be urgently implemented, court told

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan's lawyer, Advocate Wim Trengove, told the court that the issue today was not about whether the remedial action was competent and lawful.

PRETORIA – Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan's advocate has told the High Court that there is no need for the Public Protector's remedial action to implemented urgently as set out in her report related to the South African Revenue Service (Sars) investigative unit.

Gordhan has approached the High Court for an interdict in relation to Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report on the so-called rogue unit, pending a full judicial review.

Mkhwebane directed President Cyril Ramaphosa to initiate appropriate disciplinary action against Gordhan within 30 days of the release of the report.

“The question is whether those orders should be enforced despite the fact that there’s a challenge to the lawfulness. In other words, all the applicant is saying is that they challenge the law and this court should be given an opportunity to determine whether they were lawfully issued. In the meantime, they should not be implemented.”

Trengove said there is no urgency for the implementation of the remedial action.

“The conduct for which she seeks to have the minister punished is conduct that happened many years ago; almost a decade ago.

“But for some reason, the Public Protector suggests that the minister must be punished within 30 days and the implementation may not be delayed while the court determines whether the orders have been lawfully made.”

