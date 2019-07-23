No need for panic over global recall - Volvo SA

In the UK, almost 70,000 cars have been recalled over concerns that they could catch fire.

JOHANNESBURG – Volvo South Africa said there was no cause for panic over the latest global recall of more than half a million vehicles.

Models with four-cylinder diesel engines, manufactured between 2014 and 2019 are affected.

Volvo South Africa’s Head of Marketing Charmagne Mavudzi said: “There’s nothing for people who are driving Volvo to necessarily to worry about. We’re contacting our customers who have been affected. So, if there’s no communication from Volvo then it means we’ve checked that everything is okay.

“They have been sent to their nearest dealer so that their cars can be checked. And if there’s any reason to be concerned, we’re coming precautionary measures to make sure that our customers are not affected at all.”

Due to a manufacturer failure, there are fears that a component inside certain diesel engines may melt. In a worst-case scenario, this could lead to the engine catching fire and endangering lives. Currently, there have been no reports of personal injury or accidents.

According to a Swedish news platform, this technical fault affects some four-cylinder diesel engines built between 2014 and 2019. Stefan Elfström, a Volvo spokesperson, said the V40, V60, V70, S80, XC60 and the XC90 models are all affected.