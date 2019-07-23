No need for panic over global recall - Volvo SA
In the UK, almost 70,000 cars have been recalled over concerns that they could catch fire.
JOHANNESBURG – Volvo South Africa said there was no cause for panic over the latest global recall of more than half a million vehicles.
In the UK, almost 70,000 cars have been recalled over concerns that they could catch fire.
Models with four-cylinder diesel engines, manufactured between 2014 and 2019 are affected.
Volvo South Africa’s Head of Marketing Charmagne Mavudzi said: “There’s nothing for people who are driving Volvo to necessarily to worry about. We’re contacting our customers who have been affected. So, if there’s no communication from Volvo then it means we’ve checked that everything is okay.
“They have been sent to their nearest dealer so that their cars can be checked. And if there’s any reason to be concerned, we’re coming precautionary measures to make sure that our customers are not affected at all.”
Due to a manufacturer failure, there are fears that a component inside certain diesel engines may melt. In a worst-case scenario, this could lead to the engine catching fire and endangering lives. Currently, there have been no reports of personal injury or accidents.
According to a Swedish news platform, this technical fault affects some four-cylinder diesel engines built between 2014 and 2019. Stefan Elfström, a Volvo spokesperson, said the V40, V60, V70, S80, XC60 and the XC90 models are all affected.
Popular in Business
-
Casac calls for impeachment of Mkhwebane
-
Eskom's future in balance as MPs to decide on R17bn emergency funding
-
Author Redi Tlhabi wants to cross-examine Zuma
-
Matjila: I didn’t know Erin Energy was insolvent when PIC invested in it
-
Cash-strapped Denel expects tough few months as it awaits bailout
-
Sarb-Absa report: 5 findings the ConCourt made against Mkhwebane
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.