Municipalities struggling with service delivery under spotlight in Parly
In the North West, which has been rocked by service delivery protests, some municipalities would go up to 40 days without paying employee salaries.
CAPE TOWN - The country's struggling municipalities have once again come under the spotlight in Parliament.
The select committee on cooperative governance and traditional affairs on Tuesday received a briefing from the department on a number of municipalities that have been subjected to national government interventions because they couldn't function properly.
Department officials said governance problems like political infighting, poor maintenance and conflicts between top management and councillors were some of the main issues plaguing the sector which was at the coalface of service delivery.
North West Cooperative Governance MEC Mothibedi Kegakilwe said it was ordinary people who were suffering as a result of poor management.
“This is the municipality that has paid salaries of workers after 42 days.”
Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament Carin Visser described the situation in some municipalities as disastrous.
“It is a disaster for every single citizen staying in those areas who do not have water, electricity and sewage running freely," she said.
The committee said legislation regulating interventions in provinces was needed and would assist in overcoming certain challenges.
