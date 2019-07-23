Mkhwebane should be advised to resign, says pressure group

Accountability Now's Advocate Paul Hoffman said that if Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane did not resign she could be impeached, face disciplinary action from the Legal Practice Council or face perjury charges.

JOHANNESBURG - Pressure group Accountability Now said that if Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was properly advised, she would resign from her position.

It follows Monday's Constitutional Court judgment which found that she acted in bad faith and put forward a "number of falsehoods" in the Absa-Bankorp case.

The apex court confirmed the High Court's order that Mkhwebane personally pay for 15% of the South African Reserve Bank's legal fees.

Accountability Now's Advocate Paul Hoffman said, therefore, she should quit within the next few days.

Hoffman said that if she did not, then there are three things that could happen.

"It may be that Parliament will wake from its sleep and will take the necessary action to have her impeached. The second thing is that the Legal Practice Council will spring into action and take disciplinary proceedings against her and the third thing is that the judgment will be placed before the criminal justice administration with the view to charging her with perjury."