MEC Maile clashes with inquiry chair Jones at Alex inquiry

Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile has been testifying at the South African Human Rights Commission Inquiry into Alexandra.

BRAAMFONTEIN - There has been a heated debate at the Human Rights Commission inquiry into problems in Alexandra between Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile and inquiry chair Buang Jones.

This was after Jones repeated some of the questions on Tuesday that were initially asked by the inquiry panel.

The inquiry was investigating problems in Alex, including housing.

The commission has been hearing evidence from MEC Lebogang Maile about some of the concerns raised by residents.

But the hearing became heated when the MEC accused Jones of making sweeping statements.

Jones then read the Constitution and warned Maile that the manner in which he was answering could be a violation of his oath of his office and the provincial legislature rules.

“Your last statements are not in keeping with that in respecting the dignity of this process.”

Maile then fired back, refusing to retract the statement.

“You can’t censor me in the name of the Constitution and Chapter 9 Institution, you’re not going to win me, never.”

He has also accused Jones of abusing the Constitution cautioning him that he was ready to meet him in court.

COUNTER LAND INVASION POLICY

Maile said his department was putting together a counter land invasion policy.

He has emphasised that illegal land invasion was a huge problem that needed to be dealt with before it spiraled out of control.

#alexinquiry . Gauteng Human Settlement MEC Lebogang Maile says the City of Jouburg cannot be investigating the province coffers as the province is not probing theirs .EN pic.twitter.com/K2S8YNgNSH — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 23, 2019

Maile told the commission how government was in the process of formulating mechanisms to deal with the mushrooming of shacks and illegal structures across the province.

“…And I think we just need to make sure that authorities act decisively.”

Maile said all spheres of government should work together in order to address these illegal acts.

The MEC further reiterated that there was wasn’t R1.3 billion for the Alex Renewal Plan, saying this was just a business plan projection.