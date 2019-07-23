Mboweni: Eskom not currently financially sustainable, needs extra R59bn
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni warned the money for Eskom would come at significant cost to the fiscus and taxpayers alike, especially as preliminary indications show tax revenue would be less than budgeted for in February.
CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said Eskom was currently not financially sustainable and needed an extra R59 billion over the rest of this financial year and next year.
Mboweni told Parliament that Eskom would require R26 billion for the rest of this year and R33 billion for the 2020/2021 financial year.
Mboweni introduced his Special Appropriations Bill for Eskom financial aid in the National Assembly on Tuesday morning. He said the appointment of a chief restructuring officer for Eskom could be announced later in the day.
A somber Mboweni warned the money for Eskom would come at significant cost to the fiscus and taxpayers alike, especially as preliminary indications show tax revenue would be less than budgeted for in February.
“This could substantially increase the government borrowing requirement for 2019/2020, which will require government to revise its funding strategy and current weekly bond issuance levels before the MTBPS in October,” Mboweni said.
“What I am trying to indicate here, colleagues is that we’re facing a very serious financial situation,” he added.
The R59 billion for Eskom is a significant portion of the R230bn over the next decade that the government has committed to giving the ailing power utility but Mboweni said that Eskom needed to raise more money and for that, it must be a going concern.
“Therefore, this Special Appropriation Bill requests approval for additional financial support for Eskom as follows: an additional R26 billion in 2019/20 financial year and R33 billion in the 2020/21 financial year,” he said.
Popular in Business
-
SA expects lower tax revenues, higher borrowing this year – Mboweni
-
No need for panic over global recall - Volvo SA
-
Solidarity threatens legal action if Denel fails to pay salaries on time
-
Eskom's future in balance as MPs to decide on R17bn emergency funding
-
Matjila: I didn’t know Erin Energy was insolvent when PIC invested in it
-
Author Redi Tlhabi wants to cross-examine Zuma
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.