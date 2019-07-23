PIC Inquiry: Dan Matjila to detail his probe into PIC document leaks

Former Public Investment Corporation (PIC) CEO Dan Matjila returns to the PIC inquiry for the ninth day on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG – Former Public Investment Corporation (PIC) CEO Dan Matjila has told the commission of inquiry into the corporation that he resolved to institute robust internal investigations because of the maliciousness he experienced while he was CEO.

Matjila returns to the stand for the ninth day on Tuesday.

He’s begun dealing with the various transactions at the PIC during his time. The majority of Matjila’s testimony on Monday was based on the Erin Energy transaction.

The PIC lost $330 million in the deal after the company filed for bankruptcy last year according to Matjila because of a diving oil price.

Today he will continue on the section titled “The Reign of Terror.”

In this section, he details the investigations he launched into document leaks and emails from the mysterious James Nogu.

He also rubbished claims of nepotism and that he hired his son at the PIC. Matjila said the reason he took these steps was to protect the integrity of the PIC and the confidentiality of its clients.

He insisted he had no desire to spy on employees at the corporation.