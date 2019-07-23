Mashaba calls for police intervention in Lenasia South
Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba’s spokesperson Luyanda Mfeka said the situation was getting out of control and that tensions in the area were escalating to the point where it is only a matter of time until someone was seriously hurt or killed.
JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has called for the urgent intervention of the police in Lenasia South and surrounding areas following unrest over land grabs.
On Friday, residents blocked roads leading into Lenasia South as they protested against the illegal occupation of land in the area.
Unrest followed on Saturday when police fired rubber bullets to break up a standoff between homeowners and shack dwellers near the K43 on Narans Farm.
"Residents in the area have reported armed groups of land occupiers firing on their homes within the affected areas. The situation is such that the JMPD, with its comparatively limited public order policing resources, cannot handle the situation alone and requires the full might and cooperation of the South African Police Service.
Mfeka said that while Mashaba was sympathetic to the plight of those who did not have land, illegal land occupation and threatening the safety of other people and their property could not be accepted.
#LenasiaSouthProtest situation now as residents await to be addressed by Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile and Tasneem Motara of Planning and Infrastructure pic.twitter.com/7z0i1pkfi5— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 20, 2019
