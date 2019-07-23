Mashaba calls for police intervention in Lenasia South

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • -1°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • -1°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
Go

Mashaba calls for police intervention in Lenasia South

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba’s spokesperson Luyanda Mfeka said the situation was getting out of control and that tensions in the area were escalating to the point where it is only a matter of time until someone was seriously hurt or killed.

There is protest action affecting many routes through Lenasia South, Ennerdale and Zakariyya Park affecting many roads and this includes the Golden Highway on 19 July 2019. Picture: @EWNTraffic/Twitter
There is protest action affecting many routes through Lenasia South, Ennerdale and Zakariyya Park affecting many roads and this includes the Golden Highway on 19 July 2019. Picture: @EWNTraffic/Twitter
4 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has called for the urgent intervention of the police in Lenasia South and surrounding areas following unrest over land grabs.

On Friday, residents blocked roads leading into Lenasia South as they protested against the illegal occupation of land in the area.

Unrest followed on Saturday when police fired rubber bullets to break up a standoff between homeowners and shack dwellers near the K43 on Narans Farm.

Mashaba’s spokesperson Luyanda Mfeka said the situation was getting out of control and that tensions in the area were escalating to the point where it is only a matter of time until someone was seriously hurt or killed.

"Residents in the area have reported armed groups of land occupiers firing on their homes within the affected areas. The situation is such that the JMPD, with its comparatively limited public order policing resources, cannot handle the situation alone and requires the full might and cooperation of the South African Police Service.

Mfeka said that while Mashaba was sympathetic to the plight of those who did not have land, illegal land occupation and threatening the safety of other people and their property could not be accepted.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA