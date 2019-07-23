Maimane: DA-run municipalities to pump more money into safety
The DA leader was in Bonteheuwel on Monday tagging along with law enforcement officers from the City of Cape Town.
CAPE TOWN – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane said municipalities run by his party would pump more money into safety.
Maimane was in Bonteheuwel on Monday, tagging along with law enforcement officers from the City of Cape Town.
He said, however, that increased policing budgets were not the only solution, saying the only way to address crime was to turn around the South African Police Service.
“We cannot sit here and watch violence taking place in our communities. We will continue to fight that we have a dedicated police force, even in farm areas… and I want to continue that fight,” he said.
Maimane said all levels of government needed to play their role.
He, however, emphasised that municipalities should play a key role.
Maimane said it was municipalities that were on the frontline of service delivery complaints.
