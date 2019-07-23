KZN DA calls for Msunduzi Municipality to be dissolved
The municipality was placed under administration in April this year after facing a number of challenges including maladministration, absenteeism by councillors and irregular expenditure.
DURBAN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal has called for Msunduzi Municipality in Pietermaritzburg to be dissolved.
The municipality was placed under administration in April 2019 after facing a number of challenges including maladministration, absenteeism by councillors and irregular expenditure.
Municipality administrator Sibusiso Sithole was set to deliver a confidential report at Monday’s council meeting but a stun grenade was detonated, collapsing the meeting and leaving councillors traumatised.
DA constituency head in Msunduzi Megan Chetty said Monday’s chaos should serve as a wakeup call to officials who were trying to rescue the municipality from total collapse.
Chetty called on Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma to invoke Section 139 of the Constitution and dissolve the municipality.
“The ANC must accept responsibility for this act of terrorism as its members, placed under administration, have threatened to collapse the city.”
Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance MEC Sipho Hlomuka described Monday’s incident as an act of terrorism and called for an urgent investigation.
