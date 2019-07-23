It's all about cup sizes: Rooibos Council to make bra from used tea bags

MEC Maile clashes with inquiry chair Jones at Alex inquiry
Local
The Rooibos Council said the bra would be revealed during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Rooibos Council, along with the Cancer Association of South Africa and lingerie store Storm in A-G Cup, have collaborated to design and make a bra made from used rooibos tea bags.
Rooibos Council spokesperson Nicie Vorster said the bra would be revealed during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is October.
“This bra will be auctioned off at a prestigious event. All the proceeds will go to cancer education programmes aimed at creating awareness on cancers affecting women.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.