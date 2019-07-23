It's all about cup sizes: Rooibos Council to make bra from used tea bags

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Rooibos Council, along with the Cancer Association of South Africa and lingerie store Storm in A-G Cup, have collaborated to design and make a bra made from used rooibos tea bags.

Rooibos Council spokesperson Nicie Vorster said the bra would be revealed during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is October.

“This bra will be auctioned off at a prestigious event. All the proceeds will go to cancer education programmes aimed at creating awareness on cancers affecting women.”