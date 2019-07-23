Hero's welcome & R200,000 each for Proteas after NWC performance
JOHANNESBURG - The Spar Proteas came home from the Netball World Cup to a rapturous crowd at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.
South Africa made history at the event reaching the semi-finals for the first time since 1995 by losing out to Australia by 2 points in a tightly contested affair.
Norma Plummer's chargers then lost out to hosts England in the 3rd/4th place playoff.
South Africa's stellar tournament did have some reward with goal defence Karla Pretorious being named Player of the Tournament.
Upon arrival, Netball South Africa president Cecelia Molokwane announced that Telkom would give the players R200,000 each for their performance at the showpiece.
"I hope that this motivates other sponsors to be part of what we were trying to do in terms of growing women's sport," she said.
Molokwane was also full of praise for the team.
"The girls have done us proud and we have to use this success to build to the 2023 World Cup," she said.
Captain Bongi Msomi said she was extremely proud of the team.
"The girls really did well and for us, it's always been about being united and it was an honour to lead the team at the tournament."
