Gauteng Housing MEC Maile set to give evidence at SAHRC probe into Alex housing

The probe was set up following a series of protests in the area a few months ago.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Human Settlement's MEC Lebogang Maile is expected to give evidence at the Human Rights Commission investigating housing and service delivery problems in Alexandra on Tuesday.

The probe was set up following a series of protests in the area a few months ago. Residents were angry about a range of issues, including a lack of housing and increasing shacks.

Maile is expected to give details on housing in the area.

The HRC's Buang Jones: "He will provide responses as to whether this alleged R1.3 billion budget was properly utilised and whether it did result in prejudice to the community of Alexandra."

On Monday, National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole told the commission how the police in Alexandra were underresourced and under immense strain.

Jones says this was a problem.

“Their submission relates to the following in terms of reference: the inadequacy of policing in the community of Alex, specifically as it impacts vulnerable and marginalised persons.”

Jones also said that Maile would also have to answer questions as to whether he benefited from the Alexandra Renewal Project.