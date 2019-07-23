Gauteng Housing MEC Maile set to give evidence at SAHRC probe into Alex housing

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • -1°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • -1°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
Go

Gauteng Housing MEC Maile set to give evidence at SAHRC probe into Alex housing

The probe was set up following a series of protests in the area a few months ago.

Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile. Picture: @LebogangMaile1/Twitter.
Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile. Picture: @LebogangMaile1/Twitter.
4 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Human Settlement's MEC Lebogang Maile is expected to give evidence at the Human Rights Commission investigating housing and service delivery problems in Alexandra on Tuesday.

The probe was set up following a series of protests in the area a few months ago. Residents were angry about a range of issues, including a lack of housing and increasing shacks.

Maile is expected to give details on housing in the area.

The HRC's Buang Jones: "He will provide responses as to whether this alleged R1.3 billion budget was properly utilised and whether it did result in prejudice to the community of Alexandra."

On Monday, National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole told the commission how the police in Alexandra were underresourced and under immense strain.

Jones says this was a problem.

“Their submission relates to the following in terms of reference: the inadequacy of policing in the community of Alex, specifically as it impacts vulnerable and marginalised persons.”

Jones also said that Maile would also have to answer questions as to whether he benefited from the Alexandra Renewal Project.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA