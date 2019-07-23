View all in Latest
Fritz: WC needs a politically neutral police commissioner

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said the process to replace current provincial commissioner Khobinkosi Jula needed to be open and transparent.

FILE. Picture: EWN
FILE. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz on Tuesday said the province needed a politically neutral police commissioner.

Fritz said the process to replace current provincial commissioner Khombinkosi Jula needed to be open and transparent.

Fritz told MPLs during debate on Premier Alan Winde's State of the Province Address that policing needed an overhaul.

Fritz said the South African Police Service (SAPS) needed to put boots on the ground.

He said the new provincial commissioner would have his or her work cut out.

“The new provincial commissioner will have a number of immediate tasks. But most importantly, it will have to sort out operational and other issues that are currently affecting the effectiveness of SAPS in this province.”

Jula has been accused from within his own ranks of creating divisions within provincial police management.

Frontrunners to take over from Jula were the current national head of intelligence Peter Jacobs and Western Cape head of detectives Jeremy Veary.

