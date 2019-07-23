Estina beneficiary: Mosebenzi Zwane took his church choir to India for training

Makhosini Dhlamini said cattle farmers in the area who were selected as beneficiaries of the dairy project were set to be taken to India to get training on operations of the project.

JOHANNESBURG - One of the beneficiaries in the Estina dairy project has accused former MEC of Agriculture in the Free State Mosebenzi Zwane of taking his church choir to India for training instead of farmers.

On Tuesday, Makhosini Dhlamini told the state capture inquiry that cattle farmers in the area who were selected as beneficiaries of the dairy project were set to be taken to India to get training on operations of the project.

Dhlamini said some of the farmers were forced to sell their beef-producing cattle in order to buy dairy cattle with the promise of obtaining shares in the project.

He said many farmers incurred financial losses: “Mr Zwane never took farmers for training, instead he took his choir to India.”