Estina beneficiary: Mosebenzi Zwane took his church choir to India for training
Makhosini Dhlamini said cattle farmers in the area who were selected as beneficiaries of the dairy project were set to be taken to India to get training on operations of the project.
JOHANNESBURG - One of the beneficiaries in the Estina dairy project has accused former MEC of Agriculture in the Free State Mosebenzi Zwane of taking his church choir to India for training instead of farmers.
On Tuesday, Makhosini Dhlamini told the state capture inquiry that cattle farmers in the area who were selected as beneficiaries of the dairy project were set to be taken to India to get training on operations of the project.
Dhlamini said some of the farmers were forced to sell their beef-producing cattle in order to buy dairy cattle with the promise of obtaining shares in the project.
He said many farmers incurred financial losses: “Mr Zwane never took farmers for training, instead he took his choir to India.”
Popular in Local
-
No need for PP’s remedial action to be urgently implemented, court told
-
Mboweni: Eskom's financial crisis exposes entire economy to risk
-
CARTOON: Public Outcry
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: No better time for ANC govt to take leave of absence
-
[UPDATE] Bailouts for SOEs to come in chunks - Mboweni
-
Redi Tlhabi: Zuma's accusations cannot be taken lightly
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.