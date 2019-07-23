Displaced Wupperthal families receive temp homes from WC govt
Fifty-three Wupperthal families on Monday received the keys to temporary houses, while their own homes were still in the process of being rebuilt seven months after a fire devastated the town.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Human Settlements Department has handed over 53 temporary houses to families in Wupperthal who lost their homes in a fire about seven months ago.
The blaze ripped through the Cederberg village on 30 December, destroying 53 houses and a number of businesses.
The fire also claimed the life of 57-year-old Jackie Valentyn, a well-known and loved former teacher.
Locals at the time said the fire started about a hundred metres away from the Wupperthal Butchery, where a group of men tried to smoke out a bee hive to get honey.
The emergency housing units were situated offsite and consisted of two bedrooms, a toilet, shower, basin, kitchen and living area.
Displaced community members had up until Monday been staying with relatives and friends or housed in various alternative venues in the area.
The Moravian Mission Station sustained more than R20 million worth of damages, as key buildings like the town hall, school hostel, the tourism office and mortuary were all reduced to ash.
The Cape Institute for Architecture and Heritage Western Cape has been involved with the rebuilding process to ensure it can be restored, as close as possible, to its original state.
WATCH: Wupperthal fire: 53 houses destroyed and 200 residents displaced
