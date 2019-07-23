Matjila details how a PIC server got compromised

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • -1°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • -1°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
Go

Matjila details how a PIC server got compromised

Former PIC boss Dan Matjila has gone into detail about the period when a man known only as James Nogu was distributing emails containing leaked confidential information.

Former Public Investment Corporation (PIC) CEO Dan Matjila appearing at the commission of inquiry into the PIC on 8 July 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
Former Public Investment Corporation (PIC) CEO Dan Matjila appearing at the commission of inquiry into the PIC on 8 July 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
32 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former Public Investment Corporation (PIC) boss Dan Matjila on Tuesday described how the server that stored confidential information at the PIC was compromised.

Matjila was testifying at the commission of inquiry into alleged impropriety at the PIC.

He's gone into detail about the period when the mysterious man known only as James Nogu was distributing emails containing leaked confidential information.

Matjila told the commission that in July 2017, former IT manager Vuyokazi Menye told him there was a power surge at the PIC, destroying all servers and that, along with her team, she spent the whole night rebuilding those servers without any supervision.

Matjila said shortly thereafter the second Nogu email arrived.

“A PIC confidential memorandum dealing with funding was stored on the PIC server and could only have been accessed by a PIC employee.”

He said after that, he set up a meeting with the CEO of communications technology company, BCX, which also somehow made its way to Nogu.

Matjila said this showed that the PIC did not have adequate measures in place to ensure that confidential information was not leaked.

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA