Ramaphosa: Fourth industrial revolution will create new jobs
President Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking at a conference where business, academia and civil society reflected on the past and the next 25 years of democracy.
AUCKLAND PARK - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday assured South Africans that although jobs would be lost to technology with the implementation of the fourth industrial revolution, more opportunities would be presented.
Ramaphosa was speaking at a conference at the University of Johannesburg where business, academia and civil society reflected on the past and the next 25 years of democracy.
Just this month, the president hosted the country's first fourth industrial revolution digital economy summit but there were already concerns that this could cause more economic disparities.
“We are going to see a hammering, not only in our country but throughout the world, a hammering on employment; many more people are going to lose jobs," he said.
Ramaphosa said people would lose jobs as a result of technology, climate change, globalisation and low economic growth.
But it was not all doom and gloom.
Ramaphosa said if South Africa started now to skill and re-skill people, more job opportunities would open up.
“Even the new artificial intelligence is going to create many more new jobs.”
He said South Africans couldn't sit back and fold their hands to avoid the change as this would have a far more devastating impact on the economy.
More in Local
-
MEC Maile clashes with inquiry chair Jones at Alex inquiry
-
Rand, stocks slip as dollar bounces back
-
It's all about cup sizes: Rooibos Council to make bra from used tea bags
-
KZN DA calls for Msunduzi Municipality to be dissolved
-
Fritz: WC needs a politically neutral police commissioner
-
Municipalities bear the brunt for investing in VBS Mutual Bank
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.