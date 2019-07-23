CT women demand better funding for shelters of abuse victims
The demonstration was held outside Parliament by members of the Western Cape Women's Shelter Movement and the National Shelter Movement of South Africa.
CAPE TOWN - A group of women has braved the adverse weather in Cape Town to protest for increased funding for shelters for abused women and children.
The demonstration was held earlier on Tuesday outside Parliament by members of the Western Cape Women's Shelter Movement and the National Shelter Movement of South Africa.
Many of these facilities were underfunded.
#WomensShelters A group of women has braved the cold and wet weather in CT to protest for increased funding for shelters for abused women & children. LI pic.twitter.com/0oMO4REWue— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 23, 2019
Heavy rains didn't deter protesters; huddled under umbrellas, they went ahead with their demonstration.
The group managed to draw the attention of Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu who accepted a memorandum.
“The rain decided to do this, but we don’t melt in the rain. I do hear the suggestions that you are making and do understand and appreciate the resources that we have. We have to try as equally as possible to make sure that we give the support that is necessary,” Zulu said.
The National Shelter Movement's Zubeda Dangor said subsidies to meet the needs of women could, for example, range from as little as R9 a day in one province to R71 in another province.
“Many shelters don’t have funding to feed the very women and children who are in their shelters.”
Protesters have also called on government to ensure shelter personnel were paid more than the national minimum wage.
Popular in Local
-
No need for PP’s remedial action to be urgently implemented, court told
-
CARTOON: Public Outcry
-
Ramaphosa admits govt has failed to address structural faults of economy
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: No better time for ANC govt to take leave of absence
-
Redi Tlhabi: Zuma's accusations cannot be taken lightly
-
Mkhwebane pleased with ConCourt's minority judgment despite adverse findings
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.