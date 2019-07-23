CT women demand better funding for shelters of abuse victims

The demonstration was held outside Parliament by members of the Western Cape Women's Shelter Movement and the National Shelter Movement of South Africa.

CAPE TOWN - A group of women has braved the adverse weather in Cape Town to protest for increased funding for shelters for abused women and children.

The demonstration was held earlier on Tuesday outside Parliament by members of the Western Cape Women's Shelter Movement and the National Shelter Movement of South Africa.

Many of these facilities were underfunded.

Heavy rains didn't deter protesters; huddled under umbrellas, they went ahead with their demonstration.

The group managed to draw the attention of Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu who accepted a memorandum.

“The rain decided to do this, but we don’t melt in the rain. I do hear the suggestions that you are making and do understand and appreciate the resources that we have. We have to try as equally as possible to make sure that we give the support that is necessary,” Zulu said.

The National Shelter Movement's Zubeda Dangor said subsidies to meet the needs of women could, for example, range from as little as R9 a day in one province to R71 in another province.

“Many shelters don’t have funding to feed the very women and children who are in their shelters.”

Protesters have also called on government to ensure shelter personnel were paid more than the national minimum wage.