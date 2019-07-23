Cheetahs signs Maties winger Duncan Saal

The Cheetahs have confirmed the signing of Maties wing Duncan Saal for the 2019-2020 Pro14 season.

The 22-year-old Saal, who has won the Varsity Cup title with the Maties, was named in the Stormers' Super Rugby squad for 2019 but did not get any game time at the Cape franchise.

Saal has scored three hat-tricks for the Maties in the Varsity Cup, his first coming against the University of Pretoria. In 2017, he repeated the feat, but this time against the arch-rivals, the UCT Ikeys. In 2018, he achieved his third hat-trick when the scored three time against the UFS Shimlas in Stellenbosch.

The winger was named in the Varsity Cup Dream Team in 2017 and 2018.

He has previously represented Western Province in the SuperSport Rugby Challenge. In 2017, Saal was a part of the Western Province team which won the U21 Championship.